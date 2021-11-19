Fifth grader Kelsey Bonnesen, daughter of Sara and Brandon Bonnesen, and sixth grader Katelyn Dreher, daughter of Crystal and Randy Dreher, all of Audubon, were recently selected for participation in the 35th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Over 2,100 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.
Gurst onductors of the choirs included Nancy Ewing, LeMars Communty Middle School, 5th and 6th Grade Honor Choir; David Fog, retired, 7th and 8th Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir; Cheryl Thompson, Atlantic Middle School, 7th and 8th Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir; and Samantha Robillard, Pella High School, 9th Grade Mixed Honor Choir.
The 2021 Opus Honor Choirs performed at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.
Bonnesen and Dreher are under the direction of Tami Meiners at Audubon Middle School.
For more information, contact: Adam Orban, 2021 Opus Chair opus@iowachoral.cor