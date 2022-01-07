AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors elected a new chairman and vice chairman during its organizational meeting on Monday.
Doug Sorensen is the new chairman and Gary VanAernam is the new vice chairman. The board also approved continuing to hold its meetings on Tuesday, moving the start time from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Holidays for the courthouse will be the same as last year, other than the courthouse will be closed Friday before Christmas and the Monday after Christmas in 2022, and closed the Monday after New Year’s Day. The board also approved a resolution to use the Master Matrix, which allows county officials input on proposed livestock confinement facilities. They can give input on site selection, proposed structures, facility management, and recommend to the DNR to approve or deny the construction permit for the facility. They can also join in DNR visits to a proposed confinement site.
The Audubon County Advocate Journal will be the official newspaper for county notices.