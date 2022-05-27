AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are waiting for a recommendation for a full time information technology employee, after learning eight applications have been given to a committee who will make a recommendation of the best candidate to the board.
Last month, the board approved creating a full time Information Technology position for the courthouse, and terminating the contract with IP Pathways, the company county officials have been working with for IT services when the contract expires near the end of August or beginning of September. Later, the company sent the county a letter saying the contract would be terminated in June.
On Tuesday, Audubon County Recorder Miranda Bills told the board eight applications were sent to the group earlier this month, and she hadn’t heard about a recommendation since then.
During a previous meeting, Board Chairman Doug Sorensen and Board Member Rick Thompson said officials with Iowa Counties Information Technology (ICIT) recommend each county have its own IT person, because, Sorensen said, it can be beneficial financially.
“ICIT advised us we are financially better off having our own in-house IT person,” he said.
“(ICIT) also talked about salaries,” Thompson said. “You aren’t going to find a qualified individual starting out for less than $80,000.”
But Sorensen added, the county is currently paying over $120,000 for IP Pathways.