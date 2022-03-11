ADAIR COUNTY – Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf said he would be asking for individual and public assistance following hail damage — mostly in the City of Orient — that occurred during Saturday’s storms.
He said the storm got to the Adair County area approximately between 3:30 and 4 p.m., and it was mostly hail damage. He said there could have been some wind damage, but there was no tornado damage.
“The southeast corner of Adair County experienced all the way from pea size up to baseball size hail depending on where you were at,” Kempf said. “In the city of Orient, they had a fairly extended period of golf ball to baseball size hail. They have a lot of vehicles with broken windows, homes with broken windows and damaged siding.”
Kempf said he spent more of the weekend helping survey damage in Madison County. An EF4 tornado struck two miles southwest of Winterset at approximately 4:35 p.m. killing six people and injuring four. Another individual was confirmed dead in Lucas County.
At least 25 to 30 homes were damaged in Winterset, along with outbuildings, trees and power lines.
Kempf said he would be asking state officials to add Adair County to the disaster proclamation to allow eligible residents to receive assistance for damage to roofs, siding, windows and gutters.
(Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation that same day for nine additional counties in response to the March 5 severe weather, including Adair. The other counties were Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Polk, Tama, Warren, and Wayne.)
“I sent in that request this morning,” Kempf said Monday. “Usually they do that every day in the afternoon. I did hear back from them (that) we will be included. So it’s going to happen, I just don’t know if it will happen (Monday) afternoon or (Tuesday) afternoon.”
After the proclamation is made, Kempf said people who are interested in learning more or applying for assistance should contact the community action agency, which in Adair County is a company named MATURA. They have an office in Greenfield, located 354 Public Square, and can be reached at 641-743-2424.
Kempf also said he would consider asking for federal assistance for the county, cities, schools and other government entities, if the county meets the requirements.
“That comes with a long list of requirements that you have to meet first,” Kempf said. “ The county itself has to meet a threshold of damages to qualify. For Adair County (that’s approximately) $30,700.”
All the entities would have claims over that amount, and the state would have to have claims over “several million dollars,” to be eligible, he said, so there’s a lot of work that has to be done to see if Adair County would be eligible. Kempf was planning on meeting with county, city and school officials on Monday to start discussing the idea.