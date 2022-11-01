AUDUBON COUNTY – Debate continued Tuesday by the Audubon County Board of Supervisors about whether to use Tax Increment Funding (TIF) for improvements to the radio system after learning TIF funds are typically used for economic development projects.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos