AUDUBON – Jenifer Rykus just wanted to do something unique and fun with her 16 month old daughter Alaska.
The Audubon resident signed her daughter up to compete in a state pageant, “And she ended up being in the top 3 %,” getting the title Candidate At-Large. That qualified her for a National pageant.
“So she is going down (to Florida) to represent the state of Iowa as Mini Miss Iowa (in the Baby Miss America pageant),” Rykus said.
She explained she decided to enter Alaska into the pageant just because it was different to do with her daughter.
“I was never really into beauty pageants so it's a whole new world, (but) I thought it would be something different and something to look forward to with my daughter,” she said.
Rykus said part of the reason she wanted to participate is because “it's an all natural baby contest. I don't have to put eyelashes or hair extensions on her.”
The contest is held from March 2 to 5, and contestants are judged on “natural beauty, personality, smile, and theme attire while the whole family participates in the fun-filled weekend with Mardi Gras Competition, Pink Western Wear, Alice in Wonderland, Party Dress Ball Gown, Disney Princess and Project Back the Blue competition, dedicated to honoring local Police departments, teaching children to respect the sacrifice of local Police Officers who serve and protect the community,” organizers said. “Since its inception in 1975, the Baby Miss America Pageant, a non-profit organization, was founded for the purpose of inspiring children with the highest ideals of character and conduct, while assisting in the development of a child’s self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-respect, as they learn valuable social skills to develop a positive attitude to reach their fullest potential.”
Rykus said she and Alaska recently flew to Texas to visit her dad, who is working there, and she said the whole thing really seemed real when she was coming back home. She was riding on a shuttle to her vehicle with several of the same people who were on the flight to Texas, and telling them how she and Alaska were going to Florida soon.
“I told them she's actually Mini Miss Iowa and we’re going to the National Baby Miss America pageant.” she said. “ That's when it made it really real, because everybody was clapping, and saying “Go Alaska.’”