Aug. 26, 1949
– Oct. 24, 2021
A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Rick Don Bybee, 72, was held Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Vic’s Main Tap in Audubon, sharing fond memories of Rick’s life. Final disposition of the cremains will be completed privately by the family at a later date.
Rick Don Bybee was born Aug. 26, 1949, in Osceola, and died Oct. 24, 2021, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, at the age of 72 years, 1 month, and 28 days.
Rick attended the Viola Schools then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1967. On Jan. 6, 1969, Rick enlisted into The United States Marines. During his tour of duty he served stateside and was an Electric System Technician and attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was honorably discharged on May 1, 1972 in Yuma, Ariz. Rick later returned to the Audubon area and started driving truck.
On March 3, 1984, he was united in marriage to Linda Magnussen at the Friendship Home Chapel in Audubon. They were blessed with two children Cheyenne and Charles. Rick was a heavy hauler driver driving oversized loads most of his career until he retired in 2019.
Rick loved being in the outdoors spending many hours searching for mushrooms and hunting game. He was fortunate to travel to Africa two times to hunt large wild game. Each time he returned with many trophies which were carefully mounted on the walls of his “man cave”. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Preceding him in death was his mother Blanche Bybee.
Survivors include his wife Linda Bybee of Audubon; his children Cheyenne Bybee of Omaha, Neb., and Charles Bybee of Nowheresville, U.S.A.; his sister Cindy and husband Victor Madsen, Jr. of Audubon; his nephews Mark Madsen and wife Emily Welch and their sons Sam and Jack all of San Diego, Calif.; Jeff Madsen of Northfield, Minn., and Eric and wife Ashley Madsen and their children Maverick and Avery all of Audubon; other relatives and many friends.