GUTHRIE CENTER – On a contentious 3-2 vote, the Guthrie County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday morning to approve a budget amendment to the fiscal year 2023 budget.
According to Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink, the county received $209,000 in increased income from emergency preparedness grants for the Guthrie County Public Health Department in the amount of $34,000, and a $165,000 increase in the secondary roads materials budget. The county also received an increase of $10,000 in trip permits.
However, due to increases in insurance and material costs for several departments, the board also saw a request to amend the budget by $2,532,050. Supervisor Mike Dickson said he believed the proposed increase was the largest requested since he had been on the board.
Dickson moved that the budget amendment be approved, holding out the $65,000 increase requested by Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright until the Board of Supervisors received notification that the sheriff’s office signed the county employee handbook. The motion was seconded by J.D. Kuster but failed on a 2-3 vote.
Supervisors Chairman Brian Johnson said that he opposed withholding the funds.
“What’s the practical impact of the $65,000 on the public,” he asked.
Johnson said he was concerned that without approving the requested increase for the sheriff’s office, Arganbright would be forced to choose between having a deputy on the road or having someone manning the counter at the sheriff’s office. He moved to approve the budget amendment as presented. The motion passed 3-2 with Kuster and Dickson voting no.
Arganbright was not present during the meeting.
According to the Guthrie County Auditor’s office, the requested budget increases were as follows:
• Public Health -$34,500
• Sheriff’s Office — $65,000
• General Services — $10,700
• Risk Management — $17,450
• IRVM (Integrated Road Vegetation Management) — $50,000
• Road Department — $1.84 million
• Capital Projects (Roads) — $500,000
Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern discussed an issue with the bridge over the Middle Raccoon River near Fansler on County Road P-18.
“We did receive a complaint through the (Iowa State) Ombudsman’s Office,” Sebern explained to the Supervisors.
He said due to an ice jam on the river over the winter, a large amount of debris and logs are blocking the path of anyone trying to kayak or canoe that portion of the river. However, Sebern said the bridge and county infrastructure in the area is not at risk. Still, he wants to remove it before it becomes a risk.
Sebern said he has contacted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which owns the land on the north side of the bridge and road and is waiting for permission to enter the state property to remove the blockage. He said the county would have to cut down several trees on DNR property to access the blockage.
He said ideally, higher river flow rates would normally remove the debris and send it to Lake Panorama where it could be safely removed, but rainfall this year has remained elusive in the Raccoon River basin.
Sebern also said his department would be providing traffic control while an engineering company completed coring samples along White Pole Road and County Road P-28 in and near Stuart. He told the Supervisors that his office is currently working to update a 28E agreement with Adair County and the City of Stuart for the repair and maintenance of White Pole Road in Stuart.
Supervisors looked at the county’s contract with R&S Waste Systems of Defiance. The county originally signed a contract with Jensen Sanitation in 2020, but Jensen sold to R&S in December 2020. Fink explained to the board that when Jensen sold the company, R&S told the county that the contract price would be honored. However, the county started seeing increases to its bill not long after.
Fink told the board that another issue is R&S is the only sanitation provider for a majority of Guthrie County.
Kuster said the cities in the county negotiate their own contracts with R&S as did the Guthrie County Conservation Board.
Supervisors disagreed with the proposed contract which would include a 3 percent increase in the contract plus a 10 percent fuel surcharge. Dickson said he wanted to see a flat monthly rate with no fuel surcharge as the price of diesel fuel has dropped since 2022. Fink said she would like to see a provision in the new contract that would require R&S to send their new contract proposal in January, when the county begins its budget process, instead of in June when the budget for the next fiscal year is already approved. Supervisors voted 5-0 to send the contract back to R&S for renegotiation.