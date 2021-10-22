Diane Kleckner is the 2021 Myrtue Hospice Volunteer of the year. She is from Audubon and has been an active and important volunteer since 2015. She is very compassionate with our patients and is always willing to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our patients. She is a great support to our patients and their family members by making a positive impact wherever she goes. We are so grateful that she is part of the Myrtue Medical Team.
We also appreciate our entire Myrtue Hospice Volunteer Team. They have remained dedicated and involved this past year. While volunteer visiting restrictions were in place, our volunteers and chaplains made extra phone calls to patients and the bereaved and sent cards to comfort individuals. They have also been making in person visits again since April. Volunteers are a part of our hospice philosophy, but more importantly, they provide additional support that is so vital at the end of life.