Manning Regional Healthcare Center is proud to congratulate Chief Financial Officer, Amy McLaughlin, CPA for completing the Iowa Hospital Association’s (IHA) Advanced Leadership Academy.
“Participating in the Advanced Leadership Academy has been an invaluable experience that has allowed me to further my education beyond just finance,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve had the privilege of learning from and interacting with some of the state’s most influential healthcare leaders over the past year. I hope to apply the leadership development techniques from the program in my everyday role here and pass along what I’ve learned to my team members and peers at MRHC.”
The IHA’s Advanced Leadership Academy has graduated 134 participants since its inception in 2014. Throughout this program, individuals learn from highly regarded speakers during quarterly, full-day learning sessions. Participants take part in IHA’s governance forum and summer leadership program, tour diverse hospital settings and meet healthcare leaders, work with experts to improve their public speaking and communication skills, and complete improvement projects at their facilities.
“We are proud of Amy and her accomplishment. Here at MRHC we have an ongoing commitment to training and developing our leaders. This serves as a great testament to that dedication,” said MRHC CEO, Linn Block, RN, BSN, MHA.