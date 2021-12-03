Jan. 18, 1926 – Nov. 30, 2021
The Mass of Christian Burial for Avis Mardell Binther, 95, will be celebrated by Father David Nkrumah and Father Chris Fontanini on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Exira. The family will meet with friends on Friday evening, December 3, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a scripture service at 7:00 P.M. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The honorary casket bearers will be her granddaughters: Kim Josten, Amy Martin, Stephanie Simmons, Michelle Starman, Ashley McElderry, Angela Schramm, Nicole Dingeman, and Bailey Williams. The casket bearers will be her grandsons: Matt Bintner, Greg Hansen, Todd Hansen, Joe Bintner, Adam McElderry, T.J. Brooks, Billy Bintner, Adam Hutton, Boone Hutton, David Hutton, and Bryce Bintner.
Avis Mardell Bintner, the daughter of Earl and Esta (Bengard) Frederick, was born Jan. 18, 1926, at her parents’ home in Exira Township, Audubon County, and died Nov. 30, 2021, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 95 years, 10 months, and 12 days.
Avis attended rural schools near Exira and graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1944. She then taught country school for one year.
On Dec. 11, 1946, she was united in marriage to Wilfrid William Bintner at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Nine children: Dennis, Carol, Kathy, James, Michael, Patricia, Linda, William, and Steven were born to this union. They lived near Brayton, and Avis was a homemaker raising their children and helped Wilfrid on the farm for several years. In 1964, they made Exira home and she was employed in housekeeping at the Exira Care Center and the Wise Owl Hotel. In 1977, they moved to Manchester, and she was employed at the West Delaware Community School District until she retired. They returned to Exira in 1987. Wilfrid died on March 30, 2013 and she moved to the Exira Care Center in April of 2013.
Avis was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira and served on the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed going to the casinos, scratching off lottery tickets, playing cards and loved to attend Bingo. In her spare time, you could often find her and Wilfrid tending to their large flower and vegetable gardens. In her later years, she enjoyed crocheting to pass the time. But most of all she cherished the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfrid Bintner; daughter-in-law, Julie Bintner; son-in-law, Allan Hansen; great-grandson Caleb Hargis; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Theresa Bintner; sister, Dorothy Hansen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Nick Bintner, Gertrude Bintner, Agnes and Eldon Riesgaard, Duane Johnson, and Lorraine Bintner.
Survivors include her children: Denny (Pam) Bintner of Urbandale, Carol Bintner of Ankeny, Kathy Hansen of Ankeny, Jim (Kelley) Bintner of Overland Park, Kan., Mike (Judy) Bintner of Exira, Trish (Bob) McElderry of West Des Moines, Linda (Gary) Brooks of St. Charles, Bill Bintner and significant other Kim Goodson both of St. Charles, and Steve (Steph) Bintner of Indianola; 19 grandchildren: Kim (Trent) Josten, Matt (Leslie) Bintner, Greg (Brigette) Hansen, Amy (Jimmy) Martin, Todd (Rachel) Hansen, Stephanie (Brad) Simmons, Michelle (Matt) Starman, Joe (Morgan) Bintner, Ashley McElderry (Phil Hargis), Adam (Molly) McElderry. Angela (Clint) Schramm, Nicole (Jeff) Dingeman, T.J. (Liz) Brooks, Billy Bintner, Adam (Lindsie) Hutton, Boone Hutton, David (Whitney) Hutton, Bailey (Wade) Williams, and Bryce (Amy) Bintner; 30 great- grandchildren: Tessa and Abram Bintner, Sam and Ben Hansen, Addilyn and Kyler Martin, Aubree and Lane Hansen, Quinn and Hannah Simmons, Jace Starman, Brant McElderry, Gavin Hargis, Alayna and Lucy Schramm, Jaden, Emerson, and Coen Dingeman, Blake, Hailey, and Reece Hutton, Tabitha and Maddyson Hutton, Jaeti, Julie, Jemma, and Rev Hutton, Norah and Forrest Williams, and Allison Bintner and three great- grandchildren on the way; brother-in-law, Arnold Bintner of Exira; sister-in-law, Ramona Johnson of St. Cloud, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.