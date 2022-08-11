AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Roadside Manager Kent Grabill proposed to the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that roadside employees clean up the Nishnabotna Park since they are already seeding an area near it. The board agreed it was a good idea, but suggested staff discuss the idea with the Audubon County Conservation Board and Audubon County Conservation Director Bruce Haag since they oversee the park. The City of Audubon also leases the land, which includes old wells and a chain link fence.

