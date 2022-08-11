AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Roadside Manager Kent Grabill proposed to the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that roadside employees clean up the Nishnabotna Park since they are already seeding an area near it. The board agreed it was a good idea, but suggested staff discuss the idea with the Audubon County Conservation Board and Audubon County Conservation Director Bruce Haag since they oversee the park. The City of Audubon also leases the land, which includes old wells and a chain link fence.
Roadside Manager proposes park clean up project
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to the Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Guthrie County Hospital Named Top Critical Access Hospital
- Operation T-Bone underway
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- To Whom It May Concern:
- Iowa Farm Bureau Celebrates ‘United We Farm’ At Iowa State Fair
- Audubon hosting JH football camp
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- The Feed Mill featured in Our Iowa magazine
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.