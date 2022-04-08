The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are 50 years of age and older and would like a second booster dose, please contact your primary care provider, Audubon County Public Health at 712-563-2226 or 833-833- 4600, or Medicap Pharmacy at 712-563-2655.