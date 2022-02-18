NEWELL - Golfer Bobby Jones said of Jack Nicklaus after the 1965 Masters that he “played a game with which I am not familiar."
Opponents of the Newell Fonda Mustangs can be forgiven if they feel the same. The defending state champs have lost just one game this year, and two over the past two years. The last time they scored less than 70 points in a game was back in December. So it was no surprise that a talented Wheeler team would have their hands full Friday night on the Mustangs home court.
And it didn’t take long.
The Mustangs tenacious defense took control early on while the Newell Fonda shooters found their groove early and often. By the end of the first quarter they had built a 22 point lead and expanded that to 32 by halftime.
From the outset Wheeler ball handler were swarmed by Mustangs who attacked the ball relentlessly. No in-bound pass, no dribble, no shot went unchallenged - usually by more than one Mustang.
Under that kind of pressure it was inevitable that the turnovers would occur and when they did - the Mustangs made you pay.
“They’re just good,” head coach Darren Miller said after the game. “As you’re coaching your team you’re kind of in awe as you watch them because of how they rotate defensively and I don’t think they missed a shot in the first quarter.”
While the Mustangs were near perfect shooting from the floor the Wheelers struggled under the pressure to get a clean look at the basket. As a result they scored just 16 points in the first half, all of them coming from senior standouts Aleah Hermensen (9) and Jaci Christensen (7). Christensen would end the game with 19, a team high, while Hermensen had 11. Audrey Jensen would add 6 points, Cheyenne Barber, 2 and Sienna Albertsen one.
It wasn’t for lack of effort, the Wheelers gave it all they had, but the bottom line is that the Mustangs was just the better team.
With a 30 point lead the Mustangs took their foot off the gas in the second half and the Wheelers, perhaps seeing the writing on the wall, the Wheelers could have dropped their heads, lost their focus and play angry.
But they didn’t.
“At half time I told them to just go out have fun and enjoy the moment - it’s all you can do,” Miller said.
With the game in hand the Wheelers reminded themselves why they were and they decided to have fun. Following the game - which ended with a 75-39 score - there were tears but there was also laughter - as there should be when you’re playing a game you love.
“I told the girls you can't measure your season on your game, you had a great season,” Miller said.
For the record the Wheelers end the season with a 16-9 record while Newell Fonda has lost just one game and has 22-1 record.