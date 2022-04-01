AUDUBON COUNTY – On Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved the compensation board’s salary recommendations for next fiscal year, which included a 5% increase for elected officials, except the supervisors.
The attorney’s salary will be $97,215.84, the auditor’s salary will be $64.475, the recorder’s salary will be $61,425, the sheriff’s salary will be $82,435 and the treasurer’s salary will be $61,950.
The compensation board also approved a 5% increase for the supervisors, but in February, the board opted not to take the increase. The salary for the supervisors will be $31,430.55 for next fiscal year, and if they had approved the increase, it would be $33,002.08.