AUDUBON-Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics is proud to announce Heather Toft, Physician Clinic Director, has completed the recertification process to earn the title of Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional. Heather was originally one of only two RHC Professionals in the state of Iowa to pass the certification exam in 2018. There are now almost 50 Certified Rural Health Clinic Professionals in the state.
ACMH announces Heather Toft as Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Carroll woman charged for alleged lottery theft
- Area Police Reports
- Audubon FFA Members Participate in District FFA Contest
- PREP TRACK: Athletes compete at the Audubon Early-Bird meet
- Snider competes in regional spelling bee
- Sewage Overload Observed in Shelby County
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- ACMH Staff Attend Wellness Day with Keynote Speaker Emma Benoit at AHS
- 4-H has been a passion of mine
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.