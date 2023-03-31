AUDUBON-Audubon County Memorial Hospital & Clinics is proud to announce Heather Toft, Physician Clinic Director, has completed the recertification process to earn the title of Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional. Heather was originally one of only two RHC Professionals in the state of Iowa to pass the certification exam in 2018. There are now almost 50 Certified Rural Health Clinic Professionals in the state.

