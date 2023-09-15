Doctor
issues at ACMH
Dear Editor,
Well, here we go again. Audubon County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) has just booted another fine doctor out the door. Dr. Jon Swanson has been “relieved” of his services at ACMH.
I don’t know how many of the folks out there are really getting tired of just getting to know a new doctor and within a few months they ware gone. I am definitely one of them!
Something very strange seems to be going on. In a 5 and one half year period we have had five doctors come and go. This does not look good for the quality of hospital we have here. There seems to be little complaint of care people get at ACMH. The nurses, clinics, admissions all seem to be top notch.
So that leaves the hospital board and our administrator to be in focus. It does not speak well of them, if they can’t hire someone that doesn’t get fired so quickly. I have also noticed that all those, except one, have been male doctors. All the rest of the health care providers have 7 plus years of service.
There are few things more important than a good relationship between a patient and his or her doctor. Especially in a small hometown clinic setting. In my case, Dr. Cunningham cared for my father and mother and in doing so he was better able to understand my health concerns down through the years.
Now I have a problem. I don’t know how I can change this situation. If anyone knows of a way or an idea, maybe we can get together and get it stopped.
Five and a half years ago I attended a meeting at the hospital concerning a response to Dr. Cunningham’s leaving and Dr. Stubbs dismissal. The meeting became a little heated. We were encouraged by the moderator to keep the meeting “Audubon nice”. There is nothing “nice” about hiring a doctor and then not giving him/her a chance to prove themselves as a viable care provider. After all they have made a commitment to move here, buy a house, and establish what it takes to make a good doctor/patient relationship.
One of the doctors had some health issues that prevented her from continuing her practice. That is unfortunate and we pray for her recovery. The other four doctors were young enough to provide us many years of health care.
Let’s hope the next doctor is acceptable or maybe it will be time to replace the hospital board and/or the administrator.
Sincerely,
John M. Nissen