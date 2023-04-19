ADAIR COUNTY – Camping facilities in Adair County are open for the summer, except for one that is part of a new shower house project, according to Adair County Conservation Director Dominic Johnston told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning.
featured
Camping facilities opening in Adair County
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic named Tree City USA Recipient
- Data Breach: Over 20,000 Iowa Medicaid members affected
- Area Police Reports
- PREP GOLF: Audubon golfers down Tri-Center, Exira-EHK was at RVC meet in Atlantic
- Unbreakable Eggs?
- Area Police Reports
- Something Different Every Day
- Audubon Caring and Sharing is Moving!
- Audubon School Board will consider approving FY24 Budget, Amending FY23
- Appointments to various Iowa boards and commissions announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.