Camping facilities opening in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY – Camping facilities in Adair County are open for the summer, except for one that is part of a new shower house project, according to Adair County Conservation Director Dominic Johnston told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning.

