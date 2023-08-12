Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.