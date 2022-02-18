Anticipation is growing as LEVEL B, Manning’s new bar and grill, inches toward opening. Owner, Jeremy Puck, is converting a former car dealership along Highway 141 into a spacious restaurant with large windows and an industrial feel. Puck said he wanted to provide people with a unique dining option.
The highlight of the dining area is the use of Manning brick. The large bar in the center of the space is constructed of Manning brick. Puck envisioned a large bar and is pleased with how it looks.
Bricks are used again within the bar area to build the bar back for draft beer taps and liquors. Bricks are also used for a separating half-wall and the salad bar.
“Nate Janssen laid all the brick and did a really good job, and my design team did a great job of designing it,” Puck said. “It all came together well.”
He said progress is coming along slow, but it is coming.
“The reason is not the contractors, but because of the supply chain. We’re waiting on some equipment to show up and that is driving when the open date will be. Right now, we will target the first of May when we should be open for sure, but I’m hoping before that. It is all based on when critical equipment, mostly refrigeration equipment, shows up,” he stated.
Contractors are working on the plumbing, the electrical and the kitchen line.
“We are close to setting the bar up. Now that the brickwork is done, the countertops are next. They are setting up the bar lights, and the bar back equipment is here, so that will start going in,” he explained.
Puck wanted a large kitchen, and he will have one. He is currently finalizing the menu and his suppliers.
“I want to have the ability to serve a wide variety of food, but it will be simple to start,” he said.
They have begun posting employment positions. Social media is starting, and a Web site has been created. He said the Web site will be simplistic to start, but it will give people a place to apply. He has had a lot of people ask, ‘where can I apply and what positions are you looking for?’ All of that information went live last week.
“Table and chairs; everything people will see is pretty much done and it’s going to be really cool. The front is going to look like we are open by Valentine’s Day, but the kitchen and the back won’t be ready,” said Puck. “This has been a lot of fun, and a very challenging project in how long it’s taking. It’s longer than I expected but, in the end, we are going to have almost a brand-new facility which I am very excited about,”
He added, “Two weeks before we announce we are open, we will be cooking and practicing for when it does open. We want to do it right.”