AUDUBON COUNTY - The Audubon County Supervisors will have to return $10,000 to the state of Iowa after using funds allocated to Audubon County Veterans Affairs towards the salary of Michelle Kilmer, the director.
Kilmer said she found out that the funds couldn’t be used for her salary, or used for direct assistance for veterans, but could be used for things like office supplies, a computer or furniture.
Also, funds allotted in a particular year would go back to the state if not used in that year.
The supervisors said they didn’t know about the rule, and would go ahead and refund the money to the state. They also planned to make note of it so it wasn’t repeated in future budgets.
In other action, the supervisors approved the appointment of Jimmy James as a full time Audubon County Sheriff’s deputy.
Sheriff Todd Johnson said James had started on Aug. 28, and said everything was going well.
James' salary will be 80 percent of the Sheriff's, based on experience. He will also start with a week of vacation, due to certification and experience. The position follows the union contract.
James previously worked for the Atlantic Police Department, starting there in February, 2022. He also worked for the Cass and Polk County Sheriff’s offices.