Audubon, IA (50025)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.