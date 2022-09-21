The Gray School Reunion was held near the beginning of the month with approximately 125 people attended. The Gray Community Betterment Corp. provided the meal, and have kept the school building (which closed in 1981) alive as a community center for 40 years now.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
