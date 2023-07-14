Birding program at Exira Public Library

Brandon Hardy, Operations Supervisor for Audubon County Conservation Board, held a birding program for all ages on June 19, 2023, at the Exira Library.
Brandon brought out a few birds to show off to the kids. While showing the birds, they all learned the differences between them along with their habitats and their food source.
They even learned how to identify Red Tail Hawk, King Fisher and Bard Owl.
Following the presentation, They made bird feeders out of pine cones, peanut butter and bird seed. All the kids enjoyed getting their hands dirty while making their own pine cone feeder to take home.