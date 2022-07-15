Maria King of Carroll (pictured center) was one of four students in the DMACC Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda who represented DMACC at the 2022 FBLA Collegiate National Leadership Conference held June 24-27 in Chicago. Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL). The students earned the opportunity to compete at the national level by placing first or second in their respective event(s) during the State Leadership Conference held in April. At the National Conference, they competed against other college students from across the United States in various business-related events, and also had the opportunity to attend a variety of workshops on topics related to their educational and career pursuits. King competed in both the Entrepreneurship Concepts and Sales Presentation events, and placed 10th in the nation for Entrepreneurship Concepts.
She was joined at the National Conference by DMACC PBL Advisor Joe Hanson (far left) and fellow DMACC Phi Beta Lambda students Allison Arnold of Ogden (second from left), Emily Junker of Van Meter (second from right) and Brandon DuToit of Altoona (far right).
FBLA-PBL is the largest business Career and Technical Student Organization in the world, and helps more than 230,000 members prepare for careers in business each year.