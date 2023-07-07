Christensen recounts fair queen experience

AUDUBON COUNTY – Jaci Christensen’s experience as Audubon County Fair Queen last year not only allowed her to have several new experiences, but it also allowed her to meet her future college roommates.
Part of Christensen’s experience after being named fair queen was to attend the State Fair Queen contest, where she was part of a group of about 100 queens from around the state. She explained at check in, the queens get a list of a variety of activities they will be doing, including numerous interviews and workshops, and stay with other queens at a hotel.
“It was eye opening because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “I stayed with three other girls that were randomly selected.”
Despite being randomly selected, Christensen said she got to know some of the other queens well, and they continue to talk to each other on a group chat, and agreed to live together in an apartment as they start their college careers.
“Some of the girls I met are going to be my college roommates this year,” she said. “There will be four of us fair queens in the apartment.”
She said the state fair experience was good because she learned a lot and had to speak in front of a crowd.
“You get to be comfortable doing things that you aren’t normally comfortable with,” she said.
One of her favorite parts of the state fair contest was going to the coronation ceremony.
“My favorite thing was being at the state fair walking in on the state coronation night with all of us in our beautiful gowns,” she said. “ Just doing our traditional walk through the fairgrounds and everybody in awe of this big group. Everyone was stopping and looking at you, and was giving you a round of applause.”
Christensen said she was surprised when she originally was chosen as fair queen as part of the county contest.
“I was honestly really surprised,” she said. “ It could have been any of the candidates. I wouldn’t have been disappointed if I wasn’t queen. I was just happy to be there.”
Christensen said there is an interview process and a formal dinner candidates participate in Audubon County, and then there’s a coronation ceremony, in which the candidates have to stand up and give some information about themselves before the queen, a first runner up and a second runner up are chosen.
She said this year as queen she will attend the formal dinner, and give the candidates some advice as they prepare for this year’s fair queen decision.