Oct. 13 — Each year the District and Iowa FFA and officers plan and facilitate Greenhand Fire Up Conferences for FFA members in the Southwest District and districts across Iowa. Atlantic welcomed FFA chapters from all over the SW district on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Audubon members in attendance were Stefi Beisswenger, Oliver Deist, Jack Stanerson, Adam Obrecht, Jackie Lopez, Kalee Juelsgaard, Kylie Petersen, Daniel Tessman, Colin Hartl, Austin Heuss, Emily Foran, Emma Brand, Sammy Warnaca, Josh McDivitt, Mason Steckler, Colton Hansen, Collin Bauer, Corbin Chambers, Carson Meaike, Aaron Olsen, Mari Gleason and Audubon FFA Advisors, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist and Mr. Andy VanAernam. There were 247 members in attendance from 29 chapters.
While at the conference, district and state officers lead four interactive workshops for first year high school FFA members, also known as Greenhands, for the annual Greenhand Fire Up Conference. The workshops facilitated were leadership focused with an emphasis on the experiences that occur in the lives of beginning high school students.
Iowa FFA President, Mia Gibson, stated, “Greenhand Fire Up provides a chance for first-year high school members to get a sneak peek of the opportunities that FFA holds, and is a conference for members to meet and interact with state and district officers.”
The officers prepared and facilitated workshops of: authenticity, balancing priorities, communication, and FFA opportunities – in order to provide the first-year FFA members with skills they would use both within and outside of FFA. The goal was to engage FFA members in learning about the tools that would allow them to be successful in anything they are part of through high school and beyond. Audubon’s, Collin Bauer was a presenting SW District FFA Officer. Collin serves the district as Vice-President this year.
Greenhand Fire Up is made possible with support from the Iowa FFA Foundation.