AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are planning to meet Friday to wrap any other details on an agreement with Motorola Solutions to finance upgrading the radio system in the county for first responders.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Jenny Clark sentenced to 10 years incarceration
- ALL-NT FOOTBALL: Introducing the 2022 all-NT area football team
- Shooting reported south of Elk Horn Monday
- Audubon City Council Special Meeting on Monday
- Grace on Main received Sustainability Award
- Heath Hansen joins Audubon County Supervisors
- Coming Up at The Rose Theater
- Local students named to Dean's List
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Young coach has lot to offer young Audubon boys' team
- PREP FOOTBALL: All-state honors earned by Audubon's Nielsen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.