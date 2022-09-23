The “Greyhounds” came together at the Old Gray School on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to enjoy a meal and program and to have fun roaming the building and stirring up fond memories of school days gone by. Former students came from as far away as Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Missouri and Nebraska. It was decided to have another All-School Reunion in two years.
