GCH Clinics Adding a New Provider

GCH Clinics is pleased to welcome Regina Barnett, ARNP. Regina is a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner. She attended Clarkson College in Omaha with a graduate focus in Family Practice. She is known for providing individualized care with compassion and motivation to achieve personalized health goals. She comes to us from Winterset with a special interest in diabetes and women’s health. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, three boys, and gardening.
“So happy to join the GCH team at the Adair Clinic. I am honored for the opportunity to provide excellent care to you and your loved ones,” stated Regina Barnett, ARNP.
Regina will be accepting new patients at GCH Clinics in Adair beginning in July 2023.
Effective July 31, 2023, GCH Clinics in Adair will have new hours! Monday through Thursday 7:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. and Friday 7:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. and will offer walk-in appointments Monday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.