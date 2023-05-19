June 29, 1954 – May 10, 2023
A Celebration of Life memorial gathering for Sheryl Lee Benton 68, will be held at the Old Park Hotel in Audubon, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. for friends and family. To honor Sheryl’s wishes, the family held a private burial service.
Sheryl Lee Benton, the daughter of LeRoy Peterson and Mary Ann (Bald) Peterson, was born June 29, 1954 in Audubon. Sheryl passed away May 10, 2023 at the age of 68 years, 10 months, and 11 days due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. She was at home under hospice care surrounded by her loved ones.
Sheryl was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She attended the Audubon Community Schools graduating from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1972.
On April 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Rodney at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. They were blessed with three children Jami, Jeremy and Staci.
Sheryl was employed at The Holiday Restaurant, Sogaard’s Restaurant, and Amaco Gas Station. She later became employed at the Audubon Schools as a cook and teacher’s aide until, due to her health, she retired. She enjoyed daily conversations with her kids on the phone. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, and taking care of her many pets.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents; LeRoy and Mary Ann Peterson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Bill and Ruth Benton; her sisters Elrane McMillan, and Susan Lebeck and her sister-in-law Kelly Benton.
Those left to honor Sheryl’s memories are her husband of 50 years: Rodney Benton of Audubon; her children Jami Benton and Aaron Oberhart of Ankeny, Jeremy Benton (Mallory) and their children: Elise and Beau of Polk City and Staci Good (DJ) and their children: Ayden, Brenden, and Kade of Indianola; her sister Julie Wegner (Randy) of Audubon; brothers-in-law: Mark McMillan of LeMars and Brent Benton of Glidden; sisters-in-law Paulette Ditto (Leon) of Carroll and Kathy Benton of Brookfield, Wisc.; two special girls: Becca Grabill of Audubon and Molly Christensen of Dedham; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
The family prefers memorials to the Audubon Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Audubon, Iowa 50025 or your local Animal Rescue.