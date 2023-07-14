AUDUBON — At the end of the night — well, nearly the end, anyway — the 2023 Audubon Fair Queen was crowned, and reigning over the fair, handing out ribbons and setting an example for the youngest showers will be Sienna Albertsen. Chosen as Runner Up was Rylee Brittian.
The Queen’s coronation was part of a new-for-this-year event, the Sponsorship Dinner, which also included the Pie Auction.
Organizers weren’t sure before the night was out how many people showed up, but they were happy with the turn out, in general, with estimates around 300-400 people. There were so many attending that they ran out of steaks, but still kept windsor chops cooking for those still in line.
The evening started out with some pies to auction off: in fact those who bought a pie were told they could go first in the buffet line. A second half of the pie sale took place after the queen was named.
Jim Fields took to the stage for the queen coronation, doing quick interviews with the girls.
Sienna said she was 18, had one older sister and was involved in 4-H, FFA, Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Golf and Softball, but said she really liked basketball the most, especially shooting baskets. At the fair she looked forward to seeing to seeing the younger kids showing, and being a good role model.