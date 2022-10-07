Dec. 29, 1946
— Sept. 27, 2022
A Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service for Dorothy Elaine Sloth, 75, will be conducted by Pastor Mike Filmore on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Dorothy Elaine Sloth, the daughter of H. Gene and Wynona (Jensen) Anderson, was born Dec. 29, 1946 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Carroll, and died Sept. 27, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, at the age of 75 years, 8 months, and 28 days.
Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. The family attended the little country church Mt. Zion Evangelical United Brethren in Viola Township where they lived. The church closed in the 60s and the family became members of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Dorothy attended Viola school through the 8th grade, then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1965. Following graduation, she helped her parents on the family farm, milking cows by hand, doing chores and helping with the crops.
On Sept. 27, 1965, Dorothy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. She took her basic training at Parris Island, S.C., then was stationed in San Diego, Calif. where she did clerical work. While stationed in San Diego she met and married her first husband, Rudy Cosby on Feb. 14,1970. They were blessed with a daughter, Donisha Elaine. Dorothy was honorably discharged on Sept. 26, 1968. She then attended Southwestern College in Chula Vista, Calif., where she earned her Accounting Degree. Dorothy worked for Food Maker (Jack in the Box Corporation) in San Diego. The family moved to Des Moines, in 1984 where Dorothy was employed as an accountant for Excel Business Supply and also delivered the Des Moines Register door-to-door.
Dorothy moved to Owen, Wis., where she married her long-time friend, Leroy Sloth on Dec. 29, 1990. She was employed as a night dispatcher/deputy sheriff for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin and helped Leroy with his farm. Dorothy made the move back home to Audubon in December of 2013, where she made her home at the Friendship Village.
Dorothy was fondly known to her nieces and nephews as AGD (Aunt Grandma Dorothy). She loved to embroider tea towels, and quilt blocks; she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan along with her younger sister, Peggy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother David (Hoss) Anderson; her grandparents; Martin and Margaret Anderson and Laust and Dorothy Jensen, her great-niece Abigail Ilene Knoop, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her daughter, Donisha Cosby of Audubon; her sisters: Diana and husband John Ballou of Audubon; Peggy and husband Larry Winegar of Runnells; her nieces and nephew: Tina Ballou of Ankeny; Paula and husband Phillip Lehman of Des Moines, Emily Truitt and fiancé Toby Knoop of Des Moines; Ashley and husband Robby Snyder of Carlisle; Bill Anderson and Michelle Landers of Exira, and Laura and husband Paul Knight of Carroll; her great-nieces and nephews; Dakota Lehman of Tempe, Ariz., Zachary Truitt of Indianola, Cora Knoop of Des Moines, Dallas and wife Emma Knoop and their son, Wesley of Jordan, Minn., Owyn Lack, Emerie and Aden Snyder all of Carlisle; Alexys Jo Ellen Anderson and Jerix Squires of Exira, and Cooper Anderson of Council Bluffs; her aunts; Ardis Eiben of Corpus Christi, Texas and Joyce Anderson of Eudora, Kan.; many cousins, other relatives and friends.