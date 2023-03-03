COVID-19

Iowa is expected to dismantle its dedicated webpage for COVID-19 data and instead publish an unspecified amount of that data weekly in its existing respiratory virus surveillance reports starting April 1.

Trending Food Videos

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags