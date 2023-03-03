Iowa is expected to dismantle its dedicated webpage for COVID-19 data and instead publish an unspecified amount of that data weekly in its existing respiratory virus surveillance reports starting April 1.
Iowa will further scale back its public COVID-19 reporting (aj)
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.
