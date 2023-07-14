EHS Class of 1963

The Exira High School class of 1963 held their 60-year class reunion at Noon on July 1, 2023 at the Exira Events Center with Master Grilling of Kimballton serving the meal. Those in attendance were (left to right): Curt Bladt, Harlan; Ken Phippen, Exira; Dan Josephsen, West Des Moines; Dave Nelson, Des Moines; Gale VanAernam, Exira; Kelly Walker, Audubon, Pa.; Curt Andersen, Exira. Back row: Jean Petersen, Exira; Shari Sorensen, Corning, Camelia Olsen Jorgensen, Harlan; Becky Johnston Shaw, Winterset; Nancy Jessen Fleming, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Sheryl Christensen Dolan, Waukee; Charlene Pedersen Shaffer, Bloomington, Ill,; Herluf Jensen, Des Moines, Yvonne Hess, Camblin, Atlantic; Diana Hays Clark, Ankeny; Nadine Hoffert Kading, Adair; and Sylvia Anderson Andersen, Exira.

