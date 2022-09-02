Nov. 23. 1931 — Aug. 11, 2022
Funeral services for Carole Nadine Wahlert, 90, were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery. The honorary casket bearers were Darrell Kilworth, Tim Driscoll, Dave Hocamp, Charles Wheeler, Harriett Jayne, Sandra Sue Wheeler, and Sandy Bauer. The casket bearers were Josh Wahlert, Nathan Wahlert, Ricky Wildin, Ryan Wildin, Chris Kolbe, and E.J. White. The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira was in charge of the arrantements.
Carole Nadine Wahlert, the daughter of Erwin V. and Marie (Bengard) Wheeler, was born Nov. 23, 1931, at her parents’ home near Exira, and died Aug. 11, 2022, after moving back into her former home on the farm East of Exira at the age of 90 years, 8 months, and 18 days.
Carole was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church West of Adair. She attended rural school east of Exira then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1950. Carole then was employed at the Exira school as a secretary.
On May 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Russell “Bud” L. Wahlert at St. John’s Lutheran Church West of Adair. They were blessed with three children Joel, Patricia, and Jon. Shortly after they were married, Russell was inducted into the U.S. Army and they moved to Arkansas where he was first stationed. When Russell was transferred over seas Carole returned to Exira. Bud was discharged on Dec. 8, 1954 and returned to Carole in Exira. They rented farms for several years then in 1962 they purchased a farm East of Exira.
Carole, a devoted wife and mother, spent most of her time raising their children while helping “Bud” operate the farm where they grew crops and raised livestock. After the children were through school, Carole assisted Joe Mullens at Mullen Funeral Home in Adair and Anita for a number of years. In later years, Carole and Bud enjoyed spending several winters in Yuma, Ariz., with several friends while creating many fond memories. Carole and Bud moved to Exira after retiring from farming, Russell died on June 25, 2021. Carole remained in their home until due to her failing health she moved back to the farm to live with her son Joel and his wife Maggie.
Carole was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church near Adair for many years while they lived on the farm. When they moved into Exira, they became members of the Exira Christian Church. Carole had a strong faith and enjoyed participating in Bible study groups for many years. Carole and “Bud” were very supportive of many various church programs through the years. Carole loved playing the piano, watching birds, and reading, especially her Bible. Carole had a very inquisitive mind and loved learning, but most of all she cherished the time she spent with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband Russell “Bud” Wahlert; her son Jon Wahlert; her son-in-law Mike Wildin; her parents; her sister DonElda Wheeler; her brother Leonard and wife Nadine Wheeler; her sister-in-law Rilma Kolbe; and her brother-in-law Richard and wife DonElda Wahlert.
Survivors include her children Joel and wife Maggie Wahlert of Exira, and Patricia Wildin of Greenfield; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, her brother Ramon Wheeler of Exira, Iowa, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.