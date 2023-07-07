It’s time for the Audubon County Fair! We have a couple of changes that fairgoers will need to note.
#1 A Fair Kick-Off Supper on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Details have been sent to sponsors. 4-H members will receive a ticket at the event. Community members can purchase a ticket ($10 for the meal at the Extension Office or at the event). Cattlemen and Pork Producers will be grilling and Jan’s Catering will have the sides. We hope to see you there.
#2 Entering open class will be a bit different. Anyone bringing static items for antiques, arts and crafts, textiles, foods, produce, and flowers and plants may come anytime on Wednesday, July 12 from 9 until 6 or Thursday morning from 8- 12 to the office in the Agri-hall to get entered. You need to have your entries in place by 4:00 on Thursday (note this is a change because of our supper at 5:30).
The schedule is full – rodeo, 4-H and FFA shows and displays, the garden, inflatables, puppet show, IMA Clown, Figure 8 Races, big wheel races, tractor pull, tractor ride, horse show, pie contest, baby contest, …
Fair books have been available in various locations for the past few weeks. I hope you are planning to participate at the 2023 Audubon County Fair. July 12-16
It’s your fair. See you there.
Chris Jensen
Friend of the Fair