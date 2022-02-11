AUDUBON COUNTY – Officials with the Audubon County Economic Development told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors they will be coming up with a plan for funds from the sale of property at the former Valley Business Park to help each community in the county.
One hundred fifty-six acres of farm land at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 71 was originally purchased by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) in 2007 in the hopes of developing it. A board with Audubon and Cass County officials oversaw the property, and eventually decided to sell it at auction. James and John Kilworth, who own most of the adjacent property and have been farming it for several years, purchased it for $16,000 an acre. Each county received approximately $1.2 million, and the goal was to use the funding for economic development.
One suggestion made Tuesday was to divide the funding between each city and rural area in the county, and let city officials determine the best way to use it.
Board member Rick Thompson said it was important to make sure that all communities would benefit.
“That’s my biggest concern,” he said. “I know the money that purchased the land down there originally was county-wide money, so I just wanted to make sure that everyone had access to it.”
Chairman Doug Sorensen was concerned if the money was split between communities, it may be too small to do an economic development project
“If you divide the money in such small pockets (then) nobody can actually do anything that gives it a viable return,” he said.
Plus, he said, one thing really needed in the county to help bring jobs is housing.
“The big thing we are really lacking in this county as far as bringing in jobs is housing,” he said. Now what are all these entities going to do for housing with (their amount)?”
Thompson said housing was important, but communities may have other projects they want to do.
In the end, ACED officials wanted to create a plan that would benefit all communities, and report back to the supervisors when it is finished.