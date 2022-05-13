AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved hiring Shawn Bohlmann as a secondary roads employee during its meeting Tuesday.
Last month, Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl told the board he has job openings in the secondary roads department after one person retired, another two left for other jobs and another person is considering retiring in the near future.
Rydl said Tuesday he still has two more job openings, and has received a couple of applications. He said he has talked to people who say they are interested in the job, but they don’t return the application.
“We’ve been advertising for two or three weeks now, I’ve got two applications,” he said. “I’ve had a dozen go out, but nothing’s coming back.”
He said another concern is if they have people who apply for the job, but don’t have a commercial driver license (CDL), which is needed. He spoke with an individual who offers CDL training in Carroll, and learned the cost and that it’s hard to get into training classes.
“The total cost for training is $2,400,” he said. “All the training classes are booked up, and it would be three months before they could even get into the training.”
Rydl said he would have to do more research, but wondered if the board would consider paying for that training if needed, and if that could be a benefit for employees. The board didn’t make any decisions, but agreed it was a good idea. However, they also said a clause might be needed in their contract saying the employee would be responsible for paying back that training cost if they left the job not long after they started. Rydl said that might require a discussion with the union representative.