The Exira Independence Day Celebration welcomes this life-size tribute to the American service men and women who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflict.
At 6 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 954 pounds, this sculpture is constructed of scrap metal found on Scott’s grandfather’s hog farm.
The sculpture depicts a soldier holding a gun in one hand while carrying his comrade, also holding a weapon, over his shoulder. Eickman created the sculpture by using wires for the structure, 4200 plus reproduction dog tags representing the Americans that lost their lives in the conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq on the fallen soldier.
The first appearance this summer in Audubon County, will take place during the Exira’s Independence Day Celebration on July 4th, and will be located at the Auto Clinic in Downtown Exira. It will also be at the Audubon County Fair at the fairgrounds in Audubon from July 13 through July 16 at the American Legion Booth.
From 2007 to 2011, Eickman served in the United States Marine Corps, where he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
In addition to working on a farm, as well as a licensed massage therapist, Eickman also has a side business called Eickman’s Custom Creations, creating items in his garage often inspired by his military background.
The Ballou American Legion Post #332 are sponsoring the sculpture.