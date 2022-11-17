AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors were working with the landowner on Tuesday during the regular meeting on an agreement to have the new 911 tower placed on his property.
Supervisors work on landowner agreement
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
When should the Christmas Season officially begin?
You voted:
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races
- Audubon City Council considers third reading of Animal Control ordinance upgrade
- IGCA ALL-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL: IGCA honors Riverside pair, coach as part of all-district teams
- $15 million in grant funding received for increasing meat production in Iowa
- Police Report
- Harvest Market Nov. 21: Bring Local to Your Table
- Main Street Manning Receives $100,000 Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality from Chartis Center for Rural Health
- Audubon Community Calendar
- It’s getting close!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.