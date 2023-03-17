April 20, 1936
– March 13, 2023
Funeral services for Audrie LouAnn Wede, 86, were conducted by Pastor Vickie Steffes on Thursday morning, March 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Gray United Methodist Church in Gray. Interment was in the Valley View Cemetery near Persia, at 2 p.m. The casket bearers were Tyler Wede, Jesse Hoaglund, Nick Warnke, Pat Easley, Eric Borkowski, and Lucas Voss.
Audrie LouAnn Wede the daughter of Donald Leroy Marie Lillian (Hansen) Hughes, was born April 20th 1936 in Council Bluffs, and died March 13th 2023 at the Friendship Home in Audubon. She was baptized at the R.L.D.S. Church in Persia. She attended Persia Grade School and Graduated with the High School Class of ‘55.
On May 29th 1955 she was united in Marriage to Raymond W. Wede at the R.L.D.S. Church in Persia. Five children were born into this Union: RoseAnn, Mike, Lisa, Sheila and Mark. They moved to Gray, in 1957 where Ray started in the Trucking and Shelling Business. Audrie drove truck for a while and did the bookwork etc. until the little ones arrived. She belonged to the O.D.O. Club several years and was the secretary of this club for several years, She joined the Gray United Melodist Church.
She loved to Crochet and babysit along with her own kids and later grandkids after selling the business due to Ray’s health. She enjoyed collecting Trinkets and Beanie Babies but most of all she enjoyed her puppies, especially her most recent Buck.
In 2010 she moved to the Friendship Village after the death of her husband Ray also proceeding her in death were her daughters RoseAnn Wede and Sheila Rudolph; her son Mark, son-in-law Alan Powell, her parents Mike and Marie Hughes, father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Lydia Wede, her sister Alice and husband Elgin Nelsen, brothers-in-law Ernest Wede and William and wife Betty Wede as well as her niece Connie Johnson and nephew Alfred “Sonny” Wede Jr.
Survivors include her children Mike, and wife Linda Wede of Gray, Lisa and friend Jeff Moreland of Audubon, and Sue Wede of Gray: her grandchildren Wendy and Husband Brian of Audubon, Tyler Wede and friend Katie Klever of Grimes, Leslie Weitl of Tampa, Fla., Jessie Hoaglund and friend Sophia Newman of Nevada, Angie and Husband Steve Agnew of Carroll, Samantha of Audubon and husband Nick Warnke of Coon Rapids, Katelyn and husband Lucas of Des Moines, Allison and Friend Eric Borkowski of Audubon, Elizabeth Wede and Mary Wede of Audubon as well as Sara Wede and fiancé Pat Easley of Sioux City; her 18 great-grandchildren Brenna, Garrett, Landen, Jackson, Kayden Wittrock, Calvin Wede, Samual Zweifel- Hoaglund, Skyler, Bentley, Jaxson Hoaglund and Clover Newman, Grant and Brynne Agnew, Halo Goetz, Conner and Caden Warnke, Tessa Borkowski and Bennett Wede; her brother-in-law Alfred and wife Genevieve Wede of Atlantic; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.