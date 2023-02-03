June 2, 1935
– Jan. 24, 2023
Funeral services for Melvin Duane Parrott, 87, were held Saturday Jan. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 509 E. 56th Ave Hutchinson, Kan., with Pastor Richard Haley presiding. Burial followed in the Buhler Municipal East Cemetery.
Melvin Duane Parrott, 87, went home with his Heavenly Father Jan. 24, 2023. He was born June 2, 1935, to Max and Ella (Ballou) Parrott in Exira.
On Aug. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Sandra Kay Andersen in Exira. Together the couple moved to Nebraska where Melvin was active in 4-H, REACT, and was the entertainment director for Douglas County Fair, he was also on the Nebraska State Fair Board. He worked for Lloyd Shoes in Omaha and Mangelson’s. In 1978, he moved to Buhler and became a Vice President of Erickson’s Inc. until he became pastor of Faith Baptist Church in 1987, where he was acting pastor until he passed. He also was a Reno County Sheriff Chaplain from 1987, until he passed away. He was the director of Buhler Ambulance Service from 1982, until 1997. Melvin loved spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid HAM Radio (CB) Operator.
Melvin is survived by: his beloved dog, Heidi, of the home; two sisters, Karol Armentrout and Jeanie Walker; five children, Tony (Jackie) Parrott, Ed (Suzie) Parrott, Craig (Toni) Parrott, Renee (Kurt) Cubbage, Janene Starks; 14 grandchildren and their children, Jessica (Coty) Thornton, Children: Timothy (Mercy Roper), Marrissa, Bella, LillyAnna, Christoffer Thornton; Becky (Nathan) Tindell, Children: Tytus, Violet, Ethan and Anaiah Tindell; Melissa (Garrett) Parson, Children: Livvie, Owen, Gemma Parson; Angela (Terry) Reimann, Children: Parker, Avery and Ella Riemann; Amanda Strausberg, Children: Madylynn and Braeden Strausberg; Julie Kottwitz; Laura (Troy) Biesler, Children: Mason and Carter Jones; Sarah Parrott; Breanne (Adam) Jones, Children: Jasper, Pippa, and Beau Jones; Chris (Taelir) Parrott, Children: Ezra and Arie Parrott; Dawn Zongker, Children: Andrew Zongker, Grayson and Mya Johnson; Maygen (Aaron) Burnett, Child: Abrianna Burnett; Brittney (Ryan) Carey; Heather (Leroy) Wyatt, Children: Brylee and Colton Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews. ‘
He was proceeded in death by; his wife, Sandra, son Bradley, parents, brother Max “Bud” (Sally) Parrott, sisters, Maxine Burns, Rosemary (George) Heuss, JoAnn (Paul)Nadler and brother-in-law Ray Armentrout.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reno County Sheriff Chaplaincy, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.