AUDUBON — Geralyn Anderson of Audubon High School has attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as a member of the 2021 All-State Chorus.
Gery is the daughter of Melissa Hill and Dan Beattie of Audubon and Matthew and Jessica Anderson of Richmond Hill, Ga. She is a vocal student of Tami Meiners at Audubon High School.
The 2021 Festival will celebrate the 75th anniversary of this prestigious event. District Auditions for the 278-piece All-State Band and, 214-piece All-State Orchestra, and 602-member All-State Chorus were held Saturday, Oct. 23, at LeMars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington.
Approximately 17 percent of the students who audition are selected for membership in the All-State ensembles. Participants will rehearse in Ames on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, and the Festival Concert will be presented to the public at 7:30 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, on Saturday evening, Nov. 20. Iowa Public Television will record the concert for re-broadcast. Please check the IPTV website (www.iptv.org) for the exact dates and times. This program is under the auspices of the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association.