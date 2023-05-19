July 8, 1999 – May 7, 2023
The family of Dakota Rain Toepfer, 23, greeted friends Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Funeral services were conducted by Pastor Kathy Pedrin at 3 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Following cremation, the cremains will be distributed at a later date. The casket bearers were Mateo Pedrin, Lucas Morgan, Chato Malone, and Lakota Malone.
Dakota Rain Toepfer, the son of Scott Toepfer and Danielle (Malone) Frasier, was born July 8, 1999, in Carroll, and died May 7, 2023, at his home in Des Moines, at the age of 23 years, 9 months, and 29 days.
Dakota was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He attended elementary school in the Jefferson-Scranton schools then attended High School in Hollister, Mo. He later received his GED. After his schooling he fell on some hard times for several years becoming homeless and struggling with addiction until he was able to overcome it. In January of 2023, he moved to Des Moines, and lived with his brother Lakota. Dakota was employed by Iowa Demolition, a job which he loved.
Dakota enjoyed communicating with his family and loved talking to his 2-month-old nephew, Mateo, telling him how much he loved him. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, collecting knives and hanging out with his brother and his extended Des Moines family.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents Laura Fancher, Tom and Evelyn Campbell, Lee and Melody Malone, and Harold “Skip” Toepfer; and his uncle Dennis Toepfer.
Survivors include his parents Scott and Sharon Toepfer of Red Oak, and Dani and Jay Pedrin of Council Bluffs; his special parents Juker and Momma D Bird of Des Moines; his daughter Gracie of Branson, Mo.; his brothers and sisters Chae and Kimberly Malone and Lakota and Makayla Malone all of Des Moines, Cheyenne Toepfer of Council Bluffs, Sierra and Jimmy Morgan of Boone, Rachael Edenburn, Alexander Woods, Christian Woods, and Kaleb Woods all of Red Oak; cousins raised as brother and sister Samantha Pickel of Wall Lake, and Chato Malone of Fort Dodge; his nephews Mateo Pedrin of Council Bluffs and Lucas Morgan of Boone; his grandparents Bill Fancher and Terry and Kathy Pedrin all of Audubon, and Susan Edenburn of Red Oak; Aunts Mignon Malone of Boone, Tasha Malone of Ida Grove, Sarah and Jacob Lentz of Jefferson; many other aunts and uncles, other relatives and many friends.