AUDUBON COUNTY – Audubon County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen told the department heads Tuesday that Brennan Schulte, the county IT employee, resigned on Monday.
Audubon IT employee resigns
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
