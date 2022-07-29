There is a new automotive business in Audubon, but its owners are anything but new to the area. Both Caleb and Taylor Hanson are honored to be servicing the community they not only grew up in but also call home. C & T Automotive is a new building located just outside city limits, three miles west of Audubon on the T-Bone Highway. The shop specializes in engine light diagnostic, brakes, ABS, electrical and electronic systems, steering and suspension, engine repair and performance, drivetrain and axles, heating and air conditioning, and diesels.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Some Audubon students will see delay in school start date
- Audubon's Smith plays in 50th Shrine Bowl
- Bond Referendum for new fire station to go on the ballot this fall
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- Trees Forever Hosting Carbon Credit Informational Session
- Refuse company asks for $500 per month fuel surcharge
- Road work on F32 from Highway 71 to N46
- Audubon's Operation T-Bone is coming up
- Atlantic man sentenced to five years in prison in stabbing case
- Tiefenthaler Provides Consistent Specialty Care Across Western Iowa
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.