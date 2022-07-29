There is a new automotive business in Audubon, but its owners are anything but new to the area. Both Caleb and Taylor Hanson are honored to be servicing the community they not only grew up in but also call home. C & T Automotive is a new building located just outside city limits, three miles west of Audubon on the T-Bone Highway. The shop specializes in engine light diagnostic, brakes, ABS, electrical and electronic systems, steering and suspension, engine repair and performance, drivetrain and axles, heating and air conditioning, and diesels.

