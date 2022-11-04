March 15, 1953 — Oct. 22, 2022
Funeral services for Susan Marie Jensen, 69, were officiated by Pastor Lori Shannon on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Jay Jensen, Jason Jensen, Jeff Madsen, Terry Huffman, Danny Wittrock and Nick Jamison.
Susan Marie Jensen, the daughter of Farmer William and Harriet Ann (Thompson) Moor was born March 15, 1953, in Guthrie County near Guthrie Center, and died Oct. 22, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital Downtown in Des Moines, at the age of 69 years, 7 months, and 7 days.
Susan was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. She attended the Guthrie Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1971. Following graduation, she worked as a nurses’ aide at the Guthrie County Memorial Hospital in Guthrie Center.
On March 16, 1974, she was united in marriage to Douglas Leroy Jensen at the Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. They were blessed with two children: Sara and Shawn. They lived in Audubon and Susan was a homemaker taking care of Doug and raising the children. Susan was always involved with the children’s activities. She was a Girl Scout leader, a classroom mother and a chaperone on several school trips including a band trip to Florida. Susan also babysat for several families over the years.
Susan was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Susan and Doug were motorcycle enthusiast visiting all but 13 states. She loved reading the Sunday paper comics, her favorite being “Garfield”. When her eyesight began to fail, Doug would read the comics to her making sure he read “Garfield” first. Susan was a collector and enjoyed collecting rocks, shells, beanie babies, pictures, “Garfields”, and many other items. Susan was an avid reader collecting over 500 books. Her favorite musical group was “The Monkees”. Susan and Doug traveled many a mile to different venues to watch the group play. Her favorite Monkee was Davy Jones and she even had a picture taken with him.
Preceding her in death were her parents; an infant sister-in-law and an infant brother-in-law; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Marvin and wives Lucille and Valetta Jensen.
Survivors include her husband Douglas L. Jensen of Audubon; her children Sara and husband Tim Finnegan of Knoxville, and Shawn Jensen of Johnston; her grandchildren Jensen Finnegan, Joseph Finnegan and Molly Finnegan all of Knoxville; Clara Jensen and Jasper Jensen both of Johnston; her aunt Mary Newton of Marion; her cousins Julia and husband Rick Newmarch of Cedar Rapids; Jim Newton of Mesa, Ariz.; Marilyn Newton of Marion; her brother-in-law Jerry and wife Mary Jensen of Atlantic, and her nephews Jay Jensen and Jason Jensen both of Brayton; other relatives and many friends.