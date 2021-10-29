GUTHRIE CENTER — The Guthrie Center School Board candidates met Tuesday night to answer a few questions about them running for the board. There are four candidates for the Guthrie Center School Board; Jessica Carney, Mike Thomas, Brian Sheeder, and Laura Robson.
Jessica Carney has lived in the community for 11 years, and has three children in the district.
“I ran because it is important to be involved on a local level. And to help the community in any way that I can.” Carney said. “I felt that it was a need for someone and that is what motivated me to run. I also wanted to become more involved in the community and look beyond the school’s issues and also focus on the neighborhood as well. I believe that our academics are nice and that we have amazing programs for the kids to join. We want our kids to leave here being confident and kind and I hope that we can prepare them for the future. We are like one big happy family and I love seeing us come together and make friends with one another.” Carney stated.
Mike Thomas has lived in Guthrie Center all his life, he has two boys in the district and is a fifth generation farmer.
“I ran because I like being able to keep up with my kids and the town. I want to be able to help wherever I am needed. I also wanted a new challenge and I already know a lot of people from the community. I want to be another set of eyes for the town and be able to help out the school.” Thomas said. “I run my own business and I am a people person, just something we need to focus on is our finances and getting good teachers and giving them a reason to stay with our district. Because our kids need job training for things that another community might need and having a good vocational education to keep up the growth that is happening all around us.” Thomas said.
Brian Sheeder has also lived in Guthrie Center his whole life and always in conversation with the community and he believes that he can be an asset and he is blunt and to the point.
“I ran because I always have an opinion and there is always room for improvement. I want to be a second set of eyes and I’m invested in the community.” Sheeder states. “What I want for us is to not lose our identity and be proud of who we are and the history of Guthrie Center. I hope that I can help us maintain a viable school and keep the community identity and to get more vocational. I believe that I’m honest, respectful, humble and that I use my resources.” Sheeder said.
Laura Robson has lived in the district for 15 years and has three children in the district.
“I ran because I had an interest in the community and schools. I love being the forefront of a conversation and I want to increase communication and delegate decisions.” Robson said.
“There were two openings on the board and I had always wanted to be a member of the school board, and I really hope that I can lead the school well.” stated Robson. “I want to be out in the community and engage with and have ears in the district. I am good with sales and marketing. I think that being a member of the school board would be an exciting opportunity and a big challenge, but I am ready to take it on,” Robson said.
Kris Langgaard is also a candidate but did not attend the forum.