Robert Jensen of Audubon submitted this picture of his sweet potato vine which is over 10 feet wide and very full. He said he’s grown them before but never reaching this size! Sweet potato vines thrive in areas with high humidity and tolerate average humidity. They don’t do well in low-humidity areas. Thus the high humidity recently in our area was great for this vine! Sweet potato vines like warm evenings.
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
What do you think?
Would you rather the weather be hot or cold?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Audubon Area Church Schedules
- Coming up at the Rose Theater
- Audubon County Fair Open Show - Entertainment
- Audubon County Fair - Sheep Show
- Audubon County Fair Goat Show
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Audubon wins SCC Early Bird
- Taking A South Africa Mission Trip
- Carroll Man Arrested Sunday In Stabbing Case
- Secretary Pate encourages high schools to register students to vote, compete for Catt Award
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.